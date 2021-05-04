NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Starting Wednesday, May 5, all Montgomery County vaccination clinics will offer walk-up availability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the county.
The county said it is offering walk-up availability to reduce barriers and make it easier for people to get the vaccine when it is most convenient.
While no appointments are necessary for first doses, people are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance card to register on site if they have it. Residents can still make appointments at the Montgomery County website to speed up the registration process. Walk-ups are for first doses (Pfizer) or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine only. Second doses will be scheduled by email or phone if needed.
Vaccine clinics operated by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health will be open for walk-up appointments on the following schedule this week:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
King of Prussia Mall, (Former J.C. Penney, 2nd level), 160 North Gulph Road, #5000, King of Prussia, PA 19406, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Montgomery Mall, (Former Sears, 2nd level) 600 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA 19454, 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Parkside Shopping Center, (between Planet Fitness and Rally House), 2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090, one-dose (J&J), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 West Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, one-dose (J&J), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Bethel Community Church, 575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464, one-dose (J&J), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 528 Church St., Norristown, PA 19401, one-dose (J&J), 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 6, 2021
King of Prussia Mall (Former JC Penney, 2nd level), 160 North Gulph Road, #5000, King of Prussia, PA 19406, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer) 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
Montgomery Mall, (Former Sears, 2nd level) 600 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA 19454, 2nd doses (Pfizer) 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Parkside Shopping Center, (between Planet Fitness and Rally House), 2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer) 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 West Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer), 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
Bethel Community Church, 575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464, 2nd doses (Pfizer), 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 528 Church St., Norristown, PA 19401, one-dose (J&J), 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday, May 7, 2021
King of Prussia Mall, (Former JC Penney, 2nd level), 160 North Gulph Road, #5000, King of Prussia, PA 19406, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Montgomery Mall, (Former Sears, 2nd level) 600 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA 19454 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Parkside Shopping Center, (between Planet Fitness and Rally House) 2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 West Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, 1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Bethel Community Church, 575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464, 2nd doses (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 528 Church St., Norristown, PA 19401, one-dose (J&J), 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, 2nd dose (Pfizer), 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penllyn Pike, Spring House, PA 19477, one-dose (J&J), 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Weekly vaccine clinic schedules are posted at the county website, or the public can call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967 for a list of locations and hours.
People can go to the county website for directions and parking information.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone age 16 and over. Montgomery County is currently vaccinating people in all phases with Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 attending a COVID-19 vaccination clinic must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Transportation to vaccine appointments at Montgomery County vaccination clinics listed above is available at no cost to the rider, and calling ahead is encouraged.
Transnet: (215) 542-7433
SEPTA/CCT: (215) 580-7145
GoGo Grandparent: (855) 464-6872 or visit https://gogograndparent.com/montco.