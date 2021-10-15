NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is charged in a deadly crash in Montgomery County.
Devon Lindeman, 23, of Allentown, faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle DUI and aggravated assault DUI related to a Sept. 18, 2021, crash in Lower Providence Township, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
63-year-old Paul Conaway of Chester County was killed in the crash, and two passengers in his car were severely injured, the DA's office said.
At 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, Lower Providence Township Police responded to South Park Avenue near Falcon Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to the news release. Conaway was transported to Einstein Hospital and was pronounced dead early the next morning, the DA's office said.
A 56-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman who were passengers in Conaway's vehicle were transported in serious medical condition to Paoli Trauma Hospital.
Two passengers in Lindeman's vehicle declined treatment on scene but sought treatment later that evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the DA's office said. Lindeman was uninjured.
A joint crash investigation by Lower Providence Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that Lindeman's vehicle was proceeding northbound on South Park Avenue, when it crossed the yellow center line of the roadway by more than five feet and hit Conaway's vehicle head on, according to the news release.
The DA's office said data from Lindeman's vehicle's Airbag Control Module showed that the car was travelling at 68 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the impact. The blood alcohol content in the defendant’s blood was .104 percent, which is over the legal limit, authorities said.
Crash investigators determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Lindeman’s level of impairment, the extreme recklessness and carelessness in the manner of operation of his vehicle and the speed of the vehicle, with intentional heavy acceleration just before the crash, according to the news release.
He will be arraigned later Friday before Magisterial District Judge Scott T. Palladino, at which time a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.