L. SALFORD TWP., Pa. – A global pharmaceutical organization is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County.
Almac Group, a contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, plans to invest $93.5 million and add 355 new jobs for the project near Souderton, announced Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday.
The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to Almac’s 246,000-square-foot facility in Lower Salford Township, and upgrade company sites in the Audubon and Lansdale areas “to meet increased and next generation client demand,” according to a statement from Wolf's office.
Almac has committed to create at least 355 new jobs, retain 1,434 existing jobs and invest $93.5 million into the project within the next three years.
The company has had operations in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, and officially opened its North American headquarters site in 2011.
Wolf, in making the announcement, said it was “truly a testament to what our commonwealth has to offer when an internationally successful company like the Almac Group chooses to expand its North American headquarters here in Pennsylvania.”
“This is the company’s second expansion during my administration, and I think our pro-business climate has a great deal to do with that. Pennsylvania is a great choice for companies looking to set up shop or businesses already located here who want to grow and thrive for years to come," Wolf continued.
The company got a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $1.775 million Pennsylvania First grant and a $250,000 workforce development grant, according to a release from Wolf.
Almac also was encouraged to apply for the CEDC’s Manufacturing Tax Credit and Research and Development Tax Credit programs.
“We are delighted to mark this next milestone of our future in Montgomery County,” Almac Group Chairman Alan Armstrong said. Armstrong said the new employees “will be an essential part of our continued success.”
“Almac Group’s mission is to advance human health and we are committed to re-investing all of our profits back into the business to ensure we are market leading for our clients and patients and offer the best possible work environment for our people.”
Almac Group also underwent a Pennsylvania expansion project in November 2016. Both were coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an economic development group that reports to the governor and works with businesses considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
“This GAT project represents a huge capital investment – one of the largest in Montgomery County in recent years,” DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver said. “DCED is proud to invest in the Almac Group’s headquarters expansion and the good paying jobs that are being created and retained here in Pennsylvania.”
Almac Group is a global company based in Northern Ireland that develops, manufactures, tests, and distributes essential medicines to vulnerable patients around the world.
This financial year, the group was a partner in the development of more than 300 life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.