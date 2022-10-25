DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Police in Chester County and beyond are searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother.

Zoe Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.

Her biological mother took off with her during a court-ordered, supervised visit, authorities said Wednesday.

The mother, 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall, was seen later, between 7:30-8 p.m., at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar, about an hour west of Downingtown, near York, police said.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. Downingtown PD is searching for Zoe MOSS. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/8jJ3tmRWmc — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 26, 2022

"It is imperative that we find Zoe Moss immediately because of the potentially dangerous situation she is in with her mother," said county District Attorney Deb Ryan, in a statement. "Just because her mother is involved does not mean she is in less danger."

Gutshall was driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, with the license plate KXR-3699.

Anyone who sees the girl, mother or the car should call 911.

Moss is 3-foot-8 and weighs 50 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Downingtown PD at 610-633-8810.