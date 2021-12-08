PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are asking people in the region to be on the lookout for a girl believed to have been abducted in Philadelphia.

PSP Amber Alert Sahara Little poster

Sahara Little, 6, was last seen Tuesday in the 5600 block of Greene Street in the Germantown section of the city, police said in an Amber Alert issued early Wednesday.

Police told WPVI that she was abducted in a car that was parked outside a pizza shop around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said the girl's mother went inside to pick up a pizza and left the car running.

The vehicle is a burgundy 2007 Scion TC, with Pennsylvania license plate LKV-1067, police said.

The girl was wearing a pink coat with a fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers.

Anyone who sees her or the vehicle should call 911.

