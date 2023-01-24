NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County.

The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say.

Late the night of Friday, Jan. 13, strong winds broke the flag pole, then someone pulled down the flag and took off with it.

Borough police are checking surveillance cameras to try to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-860-7835 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.