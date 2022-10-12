NEW HOPE, Pa. - At nearly 97 years old, she left behind a legacy of acting.

Angela Lansbury, the Hollywood star, died peacefully on Tuesday.

She was known for her roles in TV's "Murder, She Wrote," and big-screen films like "Beauty and the Beast," "Nanny McPhee," and so many others.

But some of Lansbury's early acting days were spent on stage at theaters like the Bucks County Playhouse.

"It's a huge honor for us that she started her career here," said Alexander Fraser, Producing Director & CEO of the Bucks County Playhouse.

"The theater really became her passion."

Lansbury's love of theater and the Bucks County Playhouse earned her the honor of being the first inductee of its hall of fame.

"I was lucky enough to be there that night in 2013, and the thing that stood out was her incredible graciousness," said Fraser.

She's remembered not only for her performances onstage but for her character the night she was inducted.

She shared stories, met with some of the actors, and spent time with the New Hope community that admired her so much.

"She was so generous to everybody," said Fraser.

And Fraser says her legacy didn't stop there. It continues even to this day.

"We're currently doing 'Evita,' and yesterday, the cast asked if they could do a tribute to her at the curtain call. The outpouring of love in the past two days has been amazing," said Fraser.

The theater says it is working on continuing its historical archive, so if you have any memorabilia of Angela Lansbury's time here or any show you may have seen, please contact the theater.