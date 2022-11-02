PHILADELPHIA - During another electric night in the City of Brotherly Love, plenty of Phillies fans showed no love for the Houston Astros at Game Four of the World Series.

Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night boasted a jam-packed concourse and standing room areas with no room to spare, as thousands of fans continued filing in. For many, the start of the game was just topping off a long day of tailgating, since hours earlier.

"We're excited," Chris Petro, a fan from Pottstown, said. "I mean, the offense showed up last night."

Some fans, like Bailey Wojciechowicz who is from Philadelphia, didn't have to come very far to see the game.

"We're going to win the game," Wojciechowicz said. "That's all there is to it."

Others are diehard fans from afar, like Caitlin Heitman from Connecticut.

"My whole life," Heitman said of her lifelong Phillies love affair. "Born and raised."

Some fans were visiting the park for the first time all year, like Tiffany and Pete James, from Northampton.

"First game this season actually," Tiffany said.

"Actually, we haven't been able to get down this year," Pete said. "So it's amazing that we're able to make it for the World Series."

And others have been no strangers to this postseason at the park.

"I've been to the Padres postseason Game Three," Mason Petro, 8, from Pottstown, said. "Atlanta, Game Three postseason."

Mason Petro had only just found out he was going to Game 4 that morning. His parents got video of him reading a note with the news.

"What's it say?" Mason's mom asks him in the video. Mason immediately plops to his knees and buries his face. You could say the surprise was overwhelming, as Mason began crying and gasping for air.

"I was just in tears," Mason said. "Because, like, I thought that Phillies were never gonna come back after this year. And that was my only time."

It was a last-minute surprise from mom and dad, who found out last week they lost the Phillies lottery.

"I used all my money," Mason's dad Chris Petro said. "So thankfully, my wife allowed us to dip into our savings."

The family explained it was worth it for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

And Mason didn't mince words, with his own thoughts on the overall outcome:

"I think the Phillies should win the World Series because Houston sucks," he said.