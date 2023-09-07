WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - Officials held another daily briefing Thursday to provide an update on the hunt for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante.

Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police stated there was another sighting of the escaped fugitive earlier in the day near Longwood Gardens.

Bivens said that makes the 8th confirmed sighting of Cavalcante since his daring escape from Chester County Prison more than a week ago.

Law enforcement officials are still focusing their search on an 8-10 square mile area mostly within Pennsbury Township.

Bivens said they've received no credible sightings of the escaped killer outside of that perimeter.

Bivens also confirmed police searched and cleared the area around both Greenwood and Chadds Ford elementary schools with officers posted in the area to maintain security of the buildings.

Authorities have no reason to believe Cavalcante has obtained a weapon but they still consider him extremely dangerous.

Bivens also provided an update on the tactical search dog who suffered a heat-related injury earlier in the week.

The dog has been released and is expected to make a full recovery.