Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in suburban Philadelphia.
Fitzpatrick beat Democrat Christina Finello. Fitzpatrick is a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat.
He brands himself as independent in the politically divided district. He was one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016′s presidential contest.
The district covers Bucks County and a part of Montgomery County.
The district was newly drawn in 2018 after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania voted it was unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
Fitzpatrick calls himself one of the most moderate Republicans in Congress. Fitzpatrick has told 69 News one of the biggest issues facing the first district and the country is the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response, or lack thereof, to it.
Finello is the deputy director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services. Finello's campaign revolved around health care reform.
"Health care is a huge issue and with everything going on right now, people are incredibly concerned about their health care. This is an issue that is personal to me. I almost lost my health care because of a preexisting condition when I was pregnant," Finello told 69 News.