PERKASIE, Pa. - An apartment complex has been evacuated and several streets are closed after significant flooding in Perkasie Borough, Bucks County Wednesday night.
The Covered Bridge Apartments were evacuated, according to a Facebook post from the borough police department.
The following closures are in place at 7 p.m.:
S. 9th Street (Park Avenue to Market Street)
Walnut Street (3rd to Main Street)
Main Street (Walnut Street beyond the Borough line)
Constitution Ave. (Walnut to Sellersville line)
Callowhill (3rd to Main Street)
Police are warning people not to enter any roadway covered in water. When you do, you are endangering yourself and emergency responders, police said.
Borough police say crews have already responded to a water rescue Wednesday night.