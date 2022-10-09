SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday.

"It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.

Barberry said he was coming downstairs in the morning when he saw a firetruck pulling up to his neighbor's home in the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Road in Springfield Township, right next to Springfield Elementary School.

"I yelled up to my wife, she couldn't believe it and we were just in shock, it's a shame. Just glad everybody got out," said Barberry.

Palisades Regional Fire Chief William Shick said the building has an apartment on the second floor and is a furniture repair shop on the first floor. He tells 69 News that firefighters had to use water from a nearby pond.

"There was tankers brought in from eight departments, Palisades Regional, all four stations had apparatus there and I believe four other departments," said Shick.

According to the fire department, nobody living at the building was injured.

The chief said one firefighter was burned on the arm and has been released from the hospital.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting two people who were living at the home.