PENNSBURG, Pa. - An armed, barricaded person prompted a heavy police presence and shelter-in-place in part of Montgomery County Friday morning.
Police blocked off Jackson Street and the surrounding area, including part of Route 663, early Friday morning.
One person was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 7 a.m., according to the Upper Perkiomen School District, which was providing bus and traffic updates on its Twitter page.
Current police situation with barricaded armed subject contained in a residence in Pennsburg. A shelter in place is in effect in a 1 block radius so there will be no bus traffic allowed on Jackson St, Washington St, 5th St and Perkiomen Avenue this AM. Check e-mail from UPSD.— Upper Perkiomen School District (@UPSDTribe) March 5, 2021
A resident on Jackson Street, just off of Route 663, told 69 News he received a reverse 911 call to shelter in place, and that he heard police negotiations.
State police are in charge of the incident and Upper Perkiomen police are also on scene.
Authorities have not commented on what may have led to the situation or if anyone will face charges.