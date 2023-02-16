NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners Ken Lawrence provided an update on the county’s plan for ARPA (American Recovery Act Plan) funds at the commissioners meeting Thursday.

Two new programs were introduced: one for small businesses and the other for fire service companies.

“The small business program is focused on minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses,” Lawrence said. “The county allocated $2.65 million to our small business grant program. The program’s focus is to help businesses impacted by the pandemic and related economic crises.”

It provides funds to businesses in Montgomery County that are either located in a qualifying community, Pottstown or Norristown, or can show a qualifying loss due to the pandemic.

Lawrence noted that businesses can qualify for up to $20,000 in funds.

“Up to 60% of funds are intended to go to businesses with less historic access to capital and are owned by socially or economically disadvantaged groups,” he said.

Since the start of the program last fall 78 grant participants have been selected or awarded. The grant office will award up to $500,000 every 30 days until all funds are distributed.

“During the pandemic,” Lawrence continued, “fire service companies suffered significant hardships in raising funds for equipment and training. The Montgomery County Recovery Program has established a needs-based program in the amount of $1.5 million to provide assistance for lost revenue.”

He explained that to meet the grant requirements, fire departments must show pandemic-related economic impact, loss of supplemental fund-raising revenue, financial insecurity or hardship, increased costs or challenges meeting payroll or rent, or a mortgage or other operating cost. The average grant amount is expected to be around $16,000.

Job Help

Commissioner Joseph Gale alerted the public that there is an opportunity on Friday, February 24 at the Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton for people who are looking for work. He said the Pennsylvania Career Link is partnering with the Opportunity Center to provide that region of the county the opportunity to learn more about the process of applying for new job openings, resume critiques, enrolling in new training and many other techniques for job searching.

An appointment is required to attend, which can be made either on the Keystone Opportunity Center or the Pennsylvania Career Center websites.

CPR Review

Dr, Alvin Wang, chief medical officer and regional EMS medical director, gave a brief presentation on the importance of CPR. He pointed out that Montgomery County has a higher rate of survival of sudden cardiac events, at 41.8%, than the rest of Pennsylvania at around 23%. One of the reasons for the higher rate of survival in Montgomery is that bystander CPR intervention is above 35% in cardiac events.

Wang pointed out that bystander CPR doubles and sometimes triples the rate of neurologically intact survival from sudden cardiac arrest. He said that bystanders should not be afraid of hurting the patient – the risks of causing a problem with CPR are less than the risks of not doing CPR. He also said that 911 call takers are trained to give basic instruction in CPR over the telephone.

Dr. Wang also discussed Pulse Point, a cell phone application that will inform you if someone is having a cardiac arrest within a quarter mile of your location. The app is free and can be installed on an iPhone or Android phone.