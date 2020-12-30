BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of a teenager at Nockamixon State Park.
Kenneth Heller, 52, was charged Wednesday morning in the Oct. 24 shooting of Jason Kutt in Bedminster Township, Bucks County.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella on charges of criminal homicide, possession of instrument of crime, shooting at or causing injury to human beings while hunting, failing to render assistance after a hunting accident, and reckless endangerment.
Kutt, 18, died after being shot in the back of the neck while sitting on a bench near the lake with his girlfriend.
There is no bail because of the nature of the charges, and Heller, of Warminster Township, will be committed to Bucks County Prison, the judge said.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the arrest. Watch it LIVE at WFMZ.com