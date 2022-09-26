The arrest of a pro-life activist from Upper Bucks County for allegedly assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort is coming under scrutiny.

Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday.

Federal prosecutors allege he assaulted a 72-year-old reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia twice during separate incidents on October 13, 2021.

Houck is founder of the Catholic lay ministry, The King's Men.

An online post by the ministry argues Houck was only protecting his son. The post says Houck was praying outside the clinic when he "pushed away" a male escort who wouldn't stop yelling at his son.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano issued a statement blaming Houck's arrest on what he calls a "weaponization of the FBI."

Mastriano alleges a SWAT team raided Houck's home.

A statement from the FBI said no SWAT members were involved and there was no raid.

The FBI says agents knocked on his door, identified themselves and took him into custody without incident.

A statement from the U.S. attorney prosecuting the case said "assault is always a serious offense," including under the federal law that protects victims who are targeted because of their association with a reproductive health care clinic.

If convicted, Houck could face up to 11 years in prison.

An online fund drive for the Houck family has raised more than six figures.