There are new developments surrounding a shooting in Pottstown that left two teenagers dead.
Authorities have identified a second suspect in connection to the Monday night shooting.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Deonte "Taz" Kelly of Philadelphia.
He's facing first-degree murder and other charges.
Authorities allege Kelly and 17-year-old Dominic Carboni are responsible for the shooting deaths of two teens.
Police said 17-year-old Skyler Fox and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer were shot and killed near Fourth and Johnson streets.
Carboni is already in custody.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Kelly's arrest.
Investigators said that prior to the shooting the teens planned to meet to purchase marijuana.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.