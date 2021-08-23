NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a second man charged in a fatal drive-by shooting last November in Montgomery County.
Terrence Marche, 47, is believed to be the gunman in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in Lansdale, according to the county district attorney's office and Lansdale police.
Marche, of King of Prussia, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and more, authorities said.
The district attorney is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Marche or others involved in Pack's death.
Authorities believe Marche fled to Honduras in April, shortly after Ricky Vance was charged in Pack's murder. Marche was meeting with a man associated with Pack's girlfriend, officials said. Marche's fiancé has not heard from him since mid-May, authorities said.
Vance was charged with first- and third-degree murder and other charges.
“Detectives have uncovered a lot of evidence in this murder investigation, and we aren’t done yet. Evidence leads to Marche as the shooter in the passenger side of the car driven by Vance. The two men conspired to murder Ebony Pack and possibly conspired with others to do so,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a statement Monday.
The 30-year-old Pack was shot in her car just before 10 p.m. Nov. 28, 2020 at East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the victim still sitting in her car suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Abington-Lansdale Hospital.
Investigators found 10 9mm shell casings and shattered glass on East Hancock Street about 93 feet from where the victim’s car had crashed into a light pole, according to a news release from the district attorney.
Authorities secured surveillance video that showed Pack’s vehicle driving east on East Hancock Street and being followed by a second car. When she stopped at a red light, the second vehicle pulls alongside Pack’s car and quickly drives away. Her vehicle is then seen rolling through the intersection until it crashes into a light pole, according to the news release.
Investigators determined Pack was driving along a route she regularly drove to the home of a woman with whom she was having a relationship. Turnpike records and video surveillance revealed a Cadillac owned by Vance allegedly followed Pack from a family member’s home in Bucks County.
Investigators in the criminal complaint make a link between Vance, Marche and an ex-boyfriend of Pack's girlfriend.
“We are looking for the public’s help with any information about this murder and the whereabouts of Marche. The $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who comes forward to detectives with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in Ebony Pack’s murder," Steele said.
Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.