SPRING CITY, Pa. - An arrest warrant for first-degree murder, robbery, and related charges was issued for Quinzell Chucky Mickey, 41, of Spring City, Chester County on Saturday.

"We need the public’s help to locate Quinzell Mickey to bring justice on behalf of William Stafford. Law enforcement is working around the clock to find him, and we will not stop until he is behind bars. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if he’s seen,” said East Vincent Township Police Chief Matt Williams.

According to the police, the defendant is wanted for the murder of William Stafford who was found with multiple gunshot wounds by the East Vincent Township Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the event of the murder and the defendant was subsequently identified by several witnesses on the surveillance video.

Other witnesses also reported hearing gunshots at the time of the murder. Police canvassed the area and learned that a witness saw a male on top of the victim beating him.

If you have information about this case, call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or East Vincent Township Police Department at 610-933-0115.