NEW HOPE, Pa. - The value of art, whether it be emotional or financial, is subjective. However, the pieces inside New Hope's Arete Gallery have a very objective point.
"It was always something in the back of my mind when I get into a gallery, if there is an opportunity, I want to contribute," said artist Andrew Galdi.
In 2014, the Bucks County-based artist's wife, Kate, died of ovarian cancer.
Now, 10% of his Asian-inspired art sales go to fighting the disease. He's sold nearly 20 pieces since April.
From landscape paintings benefiting an animal charity, underwater scenes helping the coral reefs, to shots of Marilyn Monroe from prized-photographer Lawrence Schiller, a portion of sales from Arete's 17 artists go toward a mission they support and then matched by the gallery.
An $1,000-Patrick Walsh painting is aimed at helping Vietnam vets.
It's the vision of Lehigh Valley-based businesswoman Kim Plyler. She's coming up on the one-year anniversary, as the gallery opened during the pandemic.
"Through the heart of the artist is what helps heal humanity, and for all us getting together and have a piece of humanity here, that is what we needed to do," she explained.
For Galdi's charity, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, that humanity funds its mission.
"We fund about $6 million of research each year, but that is made up of thousands and thousands of smaller donations from people like Andrew across the country," said Alliance head of development Jon Zeidman.
"What's important to me and as a parent is to set the right example for my kids. To show them this is what you do," Galdi said.
Call it art with an altruistic view.