NEW HOPE, Pa. - A onetime 18th century foundry and stable, along Stockton Street, is now a 21st century creative staple in New Hope.

The newly renovated New Hope Arts Center, open to the public this weekend, is the culmination of a 20-plus year endeavor for the non-profit, which offers an artistic and financial lifeline for area artists.

Local architect and celebrated designer Ralph Fey led the $750,000 renovation, funded by a state grant and capital campaign, where a local citizen agreed to match $250,000 in donations.

Starting in January, Fey not only modernized the building, but brought better natural light into the second-floor gallery and built a stylish way to get there. A floating staircase replaced a closed-off version from the 1940's.

"Now when you walk in your instinct is uplifted toward the upper stairs," Fey said as we stood on the second-level landing.

It's an elevated style for everyone, as the gallery is ADA accessible.

Executive Director Carol Cruickshanks said it's part of their "elevate the arts" campaign to break down physical barriers to view local art.

"Frequently would have calls to say, is it handicapped access to get to your gallery, and they said, 'We had to say no, but it's coming soon,'" she said.

That time is now.