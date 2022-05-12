NEW HOPE, Pa. - "The buildings are down, you see the beams and metal structures," said weaver Rita Gekht as she explained her woven art.
For the Ukrainian native and artist, the display inside the New Hope Arts Center is a highlight of home.
"The char in this piece is sort of what's left after the building is gone," she described.
The nonprofit is a creative and financial lifeline for area artists but the studio, a onetime foundry and stable, can be easily missed from the street.
Inside, natural light is tough to see and the gallery space can be hard to get to. However, a modern makeover set for early 2023 by star architect and native Ralph Fey will change that.
"Windows were not important in stables and foundries, but windows and natural light are important when we're connecting to the street, to people, and to let natural light in," Fey said.
A blended connection between the contemporary and the old world is the goal for the $750,000 expansion and renovation. This includes ADA accessibility and an elevator to the coveted second floor.
It's unveiling kickstarts the elevated arts campaign allowing those in wheelchairs to see the displays face to face.
"It will make us more accessible, more visible, bigger, and a more important entity in the New Hope community," said Executive Director Carol Cruickshanks.
For those like Gekht, it's art imitating life.
"The color that comes in is the color of hope, rebuilding, and bringing life back," she explained of her work.