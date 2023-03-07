QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown.

Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this month at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.

The new business will be owned and operated by Tom Frederick, son of Frederick's Meats owner Marvin Frederick.

Frederick's Meats has been a staple of the Quakertown Farmers Market in Richland Township since the 1980s, attracting fans of homemade beef jerky, ring bologna, sausage and other meat products.

Tom said he's been managing the stand for roughly 20 years, about the same length of time that his father - now in his 80s - has been semi-retired.

He plans to stop working at the farmers market stand this weekend in advance of the Quakertown shop's debut, tentatively set for March 23.

"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Tom said. "I'm aiming to open March 23, but I'm not 100% certain. I still have a lot of administrative stuff that I need to take care of."

As Tom prepares to open a new Frederick's venture in downtown Quakertown, the tenure of the Frederick's stand in Richland Township appears to be coming to an end.

The stand's future isn't exactly clear at this point, but Tom expects it will close by the end of summer.

"The lease goes until September," Tom said of the stand. "So, they're going to try keep it going until then, but I don't know if it'll go that long."

Frederick's Downtown Market will occupy a renovated space next to Phone Doctor, a business offering cell phone, tablet and computer repairs along with sales of new and used phones and accessories.

Tom said he was attracted to the downtown space, as it's close to where his parents operated a grocery store at Front and Juniper streets in the 1970s and early 1980s.

The store, B&O Food Market, originally opened in the 1940s, and Marvin Frederick worked at the business in the 1960s before taking over operations in 1972, Tom said.

Lack of adequate parking became an issue at the grocery store, and Marvin and Patricia Frederick eventually set their eyes on a new venture at the nearby farmers market.

The Fredericks have been conducting business at the farmers market since 1983, when the family had a stand on the other side of the building, Tom said. Frederick's Meats has operated out of its current location since 1986.

In opening Frederick's Downtown Market, Tom said he's "looking forward to getting back in town and back to the business' roots."

"I spent a lot of time in the store as a kid, kind of growing up there," Tom said. "I helped out there from the time I was 8 until I was in 11th grade and we moved down [to the farmers market]."

Frederick's Downtown Market will carry the same types of items offered at Frederick's Meats, Tom said.

Customers will be able to shop 11 varieties of homemade, gluten-free sausage; the market's own smoked hams and bacon; six varieties of homemade ring bologna; kielbasa and smoked sausages; certified angus beef; fresh pork and chicken; homemade beef jerky (original, Louisiana hot and teriyaki); elk jerky; the market's own dried beef sticks; smoked pork chops; and freshly sliced lunch meats and cheeses.

"Everything's going to be the same," Tom said. "The cases will be arranged differently because it's a smaller space, but it will be the same items. Also, some of the things that are in our showcase now, customers will be able to grab and put in their carts themselves. Plus, we're going to have milk, rolls, breads, pies, snacks - a little bit more than what we have here on that end."

At the farmers market stand, popular items include beef jerky, ring bologna and fresh beef, pork and chicken, Tom said.

Some meats, including pork from Hatfield and Leidy's in Montgomery County, are sourced locally.

"People come from pretty far away for our fresh meats," he added. "If you go to the supermarket and look at the meats on trays, you have no idea how long that's been sitting there. We're cutting meat fresh all day long and putting it in the case."

"A lot of supermarkets don't even have butchers anymore. They're just getting stuff in a box, opening it up and putting it in the case. That could be up to three weeks old, and they could still sell that."

A majority of Frederick's Meats employees will transition to Frederick's Downtown Market, tentatively set to operate 2-8 p.m. Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Tom said.

Operating on Thursdays will differ from Frederick's Meats' hours, which are in line with the farmers market's hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

"At the farmers market, our customers will take a number and walk around the market a bit, where you won't be able to do that downtown," Tom said. "So, with there being less space, I'm going to open on Thursdays to try to alleviate some of the traffic."

Frederick's Downtown Market also will offer a wider variety of goods than Frederick's Meats, Tom said.

A lot of items, including bread and rolls, potato and pasta salads, gourmet cheese blocks and farm-fresh milk in glass bottles, will be grab-and-go. Tom also plans to make fruit pies and other baked goods on site.

"For the non-deli items - like dips, salads, pickles, milk, eggs and butter, you won't have to take a number and have a clerk wait on you," Tom said.

Quakertown Farmers Market, known to locals as “Q-Mart,” dates back to 1932, when Stanley Rotenberger began the market as a produce and general merchandise auction in an old barn on his Station Road farm.

"As word spread, local farmers and merchants brought their goods to sell inside the barn, outside on tables and from the backs of their trucks," a message on the market's website reads.

The venue has grown over the years, and at more than 170,000 square feet, it now features more than 100 businesses, including produce stands, restaurants, furniture stores and clothing and accessories shops. There's also an indoor/outdoor flea market behind the main building.