E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - On the day many in our area went back to school, the Pennridge School District in Bucks County held another contentious school board meeting over proposed curriculum.

Last June the school board postponed the decision about whether or not to start this school year with a curriculum designed by the third-party consultant.

A decision was being debated late Monday night inside the Pennridge School District building in East Rockhill Township.

"For the love of goodness, please fire Mr. Adams like this community has been asking for months," said one community member during the meeting.

The discussion was about Vermilion.

"Can I just say that you've heard over months and months and it's a complete failure of leadership that you have not listened to logical concerns," continued another concerned attendee.

Vermilion is a third-party contractor hired by the school board to consult on the school's curriculum. It's less than a year old and the founder, Jordan Adams, has ties to the far right.

Many fear it will white-wash students' education.

"Why do we have a non-qualified person to write curriculum when we have highly qualified and knowledgeable people on our staff," said another person.

As we've seen multiple times before, parents, students, teachers and more came to not only oppose, but opt out of the curriculum.

"It contains errors which you should know if you would listen to our social studies teachers," said another concerned attendee.

With a rally before the meeting, many said teachers fear learning a brand-new curriculum with school already in session.

"It's 3,000 pages and the teachers just got it last week and school started today," another person continued.

Most people we saw spoke out against Vermilion with a small handful speaking for it.

"The curriculum is being portrayed as racist, filled with false information and white nationalism, because it has a positive pro-American storyline," said one person. "The opposition to it is based on a political stance based on a belief that our country is not good."

"The teachers are an interest group and I think that's how afraid they are to have this curriculum, because for so long they've been political activists. Pushing it toward kids," continued another.

Another concern brought up at this meeting was losing staff over this issue.

The meeting was still active as of this report at 10 p.m. Monday.