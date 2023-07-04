POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At least one person is dead after an incident in Pottsville, Schuylkill County Tuesday.

County dispatchers say there is an active police investigation in the 400 block of East Norwegian Street. Law enforcement officers have been on the scene since 8 a.m., dispatchers say.

The Schuylkill County Coroner was called out to the scene, according to dispatchers.

Police have not yet provided details on exactly what happened.

