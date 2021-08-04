POTTSTOWN, Pa. – At least one person is dead after a head-on collision in Pottstown Tuesday night.
Vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Queen Street. Police say it was the result of reckless driving.
Police reported that several witnesses described seeing a man driving recklessly around town at a high rate of speed and running stop signs.
The driver then struck an SUV head-on in the opposite lane of travel, police said.
The impact was so severe, it pushed the SUV across the street and up onto a sidewalk. The car also struck a pickup truck, pushing it onto the sidewalk.
A woman in the SUV was trapped for a time. She and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital, police said.
The Berks County coroner's office was called to the hospital a short time later.
Authorities did not release details on who died or the extent of other injuries. Crews remained on scene overnight investigating and cleaning up the wreck.