POTTSTOWN, Pa. – At least one person is dead after a head-on collision in Pottstown Tuesday night.

Vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Queen Street. Police say it was the result of reckless driving.

Police reported that several witnesses described seeing a man driving recklessly around town at a high rate of speed and running stop signs. 

The driver then struck an SUV head-on in the opposite lane of travel, police said.

The impact was so severe, it pushed the SUV across the street and up onto a sidewalk. The car also struck a pickup truck, pushing it onto the sidewalk. 

A woman in the SUV was trapped for a time. She and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital, police said.

The Berks County coroner's office was called to the hospital a short time later. 

Authorities did not release details on who died or the extent of other injuries. Crews remained on scene overnight investigating and cleaning up the wreck.

