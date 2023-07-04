POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Originally calling this a police incident, the Schuylkill County Communications Center said officials were called to the 400 block of East Norwegian Street in Pottsville for a reported shooting.

“I mean, the Fourth of July. This is like, it's so crazy. And I still can't believe it,” said Elaina Galle of Pottsville.

The dispatch center said the City of Pottsville police and the Schuylkill County coroner were dispatched around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one person was found dead.

Neighbors were awoken by what they were hoping was fireworks only to later find out it was the worst-case scenario.

“I called 911 right away. I’m right across from it all and then thinking and waiting and waiting. And another second, I'm thinking seconds or life,” said Gale.

The Pottsville native of 43 years said it was early in the morning when she heard arguing right across the street from her home. She soon found out she wasn't the only neighbor calling 911.

"I wasn't there, but I just know that there was like, minimal screaming. I heard everything clear and loud as day. I'm pretty sure I heard a gunshot. Just one and then no other voices,” said Gale. “That's what was really scary. Unfortunately, when I heard it, I knew what it was."

Gale hasn't had any major concerns about any of her lifelong neighbors.

Brianna Schaeffer has also lived behind the Pottsville neighborhood for a few years now.

"Everybody has a reason for what they do. So, we don't really know what it was for, or the reasoning behind it,” said Schaeffer. “I mean, nowhere is really like, safe, safe. Just crazy things happen once in a while around here.”

There is no word on arrests or charges.

The City of Pottsville Police are handling the investigation with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police.