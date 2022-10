POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots, and saw two people lying in the street.

Investigators placed several evidence markers in the street.

Officials have not released any information.

The district attorney and county detectives are leading the investigation.