SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bucks County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412 in Springfield Township.

A photographer for 69 News said a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The motorcycle ended up in a grassy area just off of the road.

The rider was taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition.

It's not clear what led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.