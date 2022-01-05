PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia has claimed the lives of at least 13 people, including seven children, according to city fire officials.
Officials said firefighters and police responded around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood and found flames coming from the second-floor windows.
The house had been converted into two apartments, with eight people living in one unit and at least 18 others in the other, according to 1st Dep. Commissioner Craig Murphy, Philadelphia Fire Department. He said the building is owned the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
Murphy added that no working smoke detectors were found in the building, despite four having been installed by PHA in 2019 and two more in 2020.
The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remain on the scene.