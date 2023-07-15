UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. -- At least three are dead in flash flooding in lower Bucks County Saturday evening, according to the coroner's office.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said two females and a male died in Upper Makefield Township. She said all the deaths are related to flash flooding. At least two of the deaths happened in the area of Crossing Farm Lane and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township. That's near Washington Crossing.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Buck said details were limited because officials from her office were still on their way to the scene.

The coroner said it is possible there could be more fatalities because emergency personnel are involved in several water search and rescues.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.