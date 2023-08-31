ATI Physical Therapy is opening two outpatient therapy locations in Bucks County for a total of 52 clinics in Pennsylvania.

ATI Levittown at 169 Levittown Parkway will hold a grand opening on Thursday, Sept 7 at 9:30 a.m.

ATI Yardley, 680 Stony Hill Road, will holds its opening at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The company specializes in hands-on care to improve movement. ATI provides sports therapy, women's health physical therapy, hand therapy and worker's compensation rehabilitation.

"We look forward to welcoming current and new patients," Tim Flaherty, regional vice president for ATI, said in a statement.

The company also has clinics in Doylestown and Quakertown.

Bolingbrook, Illinois-based ATI operates more than 900 clinics across 24 states.

ATI is a publicly owned company and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ATIP. In the second quarter of 2023, it reported net revenue of $172.3 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter. Patient visits per day in the quarter were 23,412, up 4.5% on a year-on-year basis.

The closing price Wednesday was $9.18, giving the company a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $38.6 million.