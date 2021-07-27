PHILADELPHIA – A place known for a decades-long feud over the best cheesesteak now adds a deadly shooting to its storied history.
"It's a very famous place — you come out here, hang out with your family and stuff, and this has to happen," said David Padro Sr. about Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia. "My son has to be the first one to die over here and it's a shame."
The father of 23-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey, spoke at a vigil for his son after police say he was shot by 36-year-old Paul Burkert of Flying Hills in Cumru Township.
Burkert's attorney Charles Peruto says his client should not have been carrying a firearm due to a marijuana charge but his client acted in self-defense.
"What happened that night should have never happened," said Padro Sr. "If it happened, I think a gun should have never been necessary. It's just what angers me the most."
According to Burkert's attorney, Burkert parked behind Padro's car and tapped it slightly. An argument ensued. Then Padro entered Pat's Steaks and began yelling things at another man in an Eagles hat. After that, cell phone video shows Padro rushing at Burkert. Pat's Steaks has also submitted surveillance video to police.
"The decedent gets the defendant in a chokehold and was squeezing his neck so hard that he was literally squeezing the life out of him," said Peruto. "Obviously, there's a lot of sympathy for the decedent 'cause he's dead but he really brought this on himself."
A preliminary hearing for the case is slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday and the victim's father says he wants to attend if he can.
"Do I feel satisfied that he might do the rest of his life in jail?" posed Padro Sr. "No, I don't because he can still breathe, eat three meals a day and still see certain members of his family. My son, I'll never see him again besides memories."