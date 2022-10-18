POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown.

It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets.

John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear those gunshots, but was shocked at how close it went down.

"You hear about shootings once in a while but nothing only a block away where people were killed. I could have easily been driving right by it," said Santos, who does Marketing & Sales at Magic Sleeper Warehouse.

What Santos would've seen was an 18 and 17-year-old who had been shot and killed.

That was the case for nearby neighbor Sekema Gentles.

"Around 11 or 11:30 I was woken up by about six gunshots. My son was running around the room frantic. I said get down, lay down," said Gentles.

He went outside, and found the two victims just minutes after it happened.

"I saw blood on the ground," said Gentles.

Gentles immediately called police, who arrived within five minutes and taped off the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the community is in shock that this happened and to two people so young.

"It's a shame that it's come to this. It's hard to believe that families have to worry about this," said Santos.