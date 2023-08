We're learning that one of the suspects in a recent string of 7-Eleven robberies in part of the region was shot by the feds last week.

Police say Tahiem Cook was shot by an FBI agent in the 1700 block of West Venango Street in Philadelphia last Friday.

According to police records, Cook and another person allegedly robbed 7-Eleven stores in Bucks and Montgomery counties on July 30.

The FBI is also investigating other 7-Eleven robberies in Delaware County.