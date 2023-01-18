HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A killing in Bucks County turned 10-years-old on Wednesday.

Police in Hilltown Township are now, once again, asking for the public's help in finally solving the crime. On Jan. 18, 2013, dozens of police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Swartley Rd. in Hilltown Township. We talked with Det. Louis Bell at the scene who said, inside, officers made a gruesome discovery.

"Checked the residence and found a victim inside the residence deceased," said Det. Bell at the time.

That victim was 48-year-old Joseph Canazaro. His girlfriend and 12-year-old son thankfully escaped alive. We talked with Detective Bell again on Wednesday, who said the murder is not a cold case.

"It has never been labeled inactive. We have continually worked on this case for 10 years," said Det. Bell.

Hilltown Township Police have also worked to identify the two men they believe are responsible for the crime. Witnesses only described them as a 5' 9" Hispanic man, and a smaller Asian man.

Both were wearing masks and made off with guns, jewelry, and Canazaro's black pickup truck.

"We are all frustrated that it has gone on this long, but it also gives us more drive to push towards successfully resolving it," said Det. Bell.

The last place where the suspects were spotted was at the Quakertown Plaza shopping center, where a security camera caught them moving the stolen items into a red Nissan sedan, then ditching Canazaro's pickup. That's where the investigation came to a standstill. Police never found that sedan, or the guys who were driving it. That's why, now a decade later, police say they still need your help.

"There may be somebody who had information back then that didn't want to come forward. There may be somebody who saw something that didn't realize it was important at the time," said Det. Bell.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, or the Hilltown Township Police Department.