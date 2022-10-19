POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney has identified the two young men gunned down in Pottstown late Sunday night.

Skyler Fox, 17, and Brandon Baycote-Byer, 18, were found dead near Fox's car at Fourth and Johnson streets around 11:30 p.m., the DA's office said in a news release Wednesday.

Autopsies showed Fox, of Stowe, and Baycote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides, authorities said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who opened fire on them.

Numerous fired cartridge casings, a projectile and a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number were found at the scene, the DA said.

Neighbors said they heard nearly a dozen gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or call county detectives at 610-226-5553.