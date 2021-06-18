RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County district attorney's office has identified the homicide victim found in a wooded area near Quakertown on Thursday.
Kevin Rosero, 26, of Somerset, New Jersey, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in an area near Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, authorities said.
Joshua Gamble, 17, and Anthony Gamble, 19, were charged with homicide in his death. The brothers, also from Somerset, New Jersey, were found at the scene, along with Rosero's body, when state troopers on patrol drove by around midnight Thursday, authorities said.
The troopers first saw what appeared to be a disabled Subaru on the side of the road, then saw a second vehicle parked nearby, the Bucks County district attorney said.
The troopers got out to investigate, and saw Josh Gamble lying on the ground, then soon after heard another man, Anthony Gamble, running in the woods. Both men were taken into custody and had work gloves and blood on their persons, officials said.
Officers found a substantial amount of blood inside the Audi, and also found a large knife with blood on it, the DA said. They also found sanitizing wipes, which had been purchased with the work gloves by Joshua Gamble just 20 minutes prior at the nearby 7-11, officials said.
A search of the nearby woods turned up a man's body, identified Friday as Rosero. He had stab wounds on his head, neck, upper chest and arms, the DA said.
The Gamble brothers have no apparent connection to the area, and authorities did not comment on their relation to the victim.
They were each charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, conspiring to possess an instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence. Both are being charged as adults.
A homicide is presumed to have taken place in the area in which the victim was found, unless there is evidence to the contrary, the Bucks DA said.
Investigators were on the scene near Quakertown until about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They said there is no danger to the public.