Nearby homes were severely damaged after a massive blast leveled at least one twin home in Pottstown.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified the five people who were killed in a house explosion in Pottstown Thursday night.

Francine White, 67,  Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and Tristan White, 8, died in the explosion, according to a news release from the Pottstown Police Department.

Pottstown police say two people were injured in the blast and are in critical condition at regional trauma centers.

On Thursday shortly after 8 p.m., the Pottstown Fire Department, Pottstown Police Department, and Goodwill Ambulance were dispatched to the area of Hale Street and Butler Avenue in Pottstown Borough for a report of a house explosion, according to the news release. Emergency services arrived on scene to find a house had exploded, with multiple victims needing medical care, according to police.

Pottstown police say all seven residents of the house that exploded have been accounted for.

The investigation regarding the incident is still ongoing and will continue for some time, police said. The ATF (Philadelphia Arson and Explosive Team), Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office, Pottstown Fire Department, and Pottstown Police Department are working to determine the cause of the blast.

