BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - A police department in Bucks County has identified the remains of a young pregnant woman that had been discovered at an abandoned distillery in 1988.
The Bensalem Township Police Department said the woman was identified as Lisa Todd from Philadelphia, who had been reported missing in October 1985. Township police say the circumstances surrounding Todd's death are suspicious, and investigators are still trying to determine what led to her death and body being left at the distillery.
Todd's family has been notified and is cooperating with Bensalem Police detectives.
Todd's body had been found on Jan. 24, 1988, in an underground pump house at the abandoned Publicker Distillery located along State Road in Bensalem Township. Township police say at the time "Jane Doe" was an unidentified female estimated to be 17 to 23 years and approximately six months pregnant.
DNA was extracted from the skeletal remains over the years. A team of DNA genealogists helped build a family tree based on the DNA results in 2021, which led to the identification of the remains as Todd, township police said.
Any one with information is asked to call Bensalem Township Police Department, Detective Chris McMullin at 215-633-3719.