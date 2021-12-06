Pottstown shooting scene

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a shooting in Pottstown Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Evans Street.

One person was seen being rushed to the hospital.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office said Monday morning the shooting was a homicide.

Police taped off an area around an SUV, and investigators placed several evidence markers, many by shell casings, just outside of the vehicle. The Pottstown police chief was among those on scene, and county detectives were also called to help investigate.

Neighbors told WFMZ's Ali Reid their friend was sitting in that SUV Sunday night when a person in all black ran up to the vehicle and started firing.

Authorities have declined to release further details about what happened or if anyone is in custody.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.