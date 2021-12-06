POTTSTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a shooting in Pottstown Sunday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Evans Street.
One person was seen being rushed to the hospital.
The Montgomery County district attorney's office said Monday morning the shooting was a homicide.
Police taped off an area around an SUV, and investigators placed several evidence markers, many by shell casings, just outside of the vehicle. The Pottstown police chief was among those on scene, and county detectives were also called to help investigate.
Neighbors told WFMZ's Ali Reid their friend was sitting in that SUV Sunday night when a person in all black ran up to the vehicle and started firing.
Authorities have declined to release further details about what happened or if anyone is in custody.