NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a bedroom Tuesday.

Horsham Police responded to a home in the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham Township shortly after 7 a.m. after the boy’s father found his son dead and called 911, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police arrived to find the boy dead in the bed in the master bedroom, where he had spent the night with his mother, the DA's office said.

A joint investigation into the boy’s death was launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police.

The father told police that when he awoke Tuesday morning, he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife’s black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says that while police were still in the family home, Cape May, N.J. police found the wife’s SUV partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May. A short time later, the woman was found by Wildwood Crest Police, according to the DA's office.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been filed.