LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 43-year-old woman.

Jennifer Brown, who lives on Stratford Court in Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a friend and business associate, according to a news release from the Montgomery County DA's Office.

Brown was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the following afternoon but did not show up, according to the DA's office.

Brown has brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were found inside the home, the DA's office said.

Brown’s personal cellphone has not been found but has not been communicating since the morning of Jan. 4, 2023, according to the news release.

Brown’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that assists law enforcement in locating her, the DA's office said.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” said county District Attorney Kevin Steele.

“If anyone has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her, please call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.”