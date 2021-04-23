NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last November in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Lansdale Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of Ricky Vance for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack. Investigators charged the 52-year-old Philadelphia man with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm and possessing an instrument of a crime.
He was arraigned Friday morning and is being held without bail in the Montgomery County jail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 5. Authorities suspect that one or more other people were involved in Pack’s murder.
“This arrest is the result of excellent detective work, but we are not finished yet,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a prepared statement. “We don’t believe this defendant acted alone, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Authorities continue to offer a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Pack’s death. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.
The 30-year-old Pack was shot in her car just before 10 p.m. Nov. 28 at East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the victim still sitting in her car suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Abington-Lansdale Hospital.
Investigators found 10 9mm shell casings and shattered glass on East Hancock Street about 93 feet from where the victim’s car had crashed into a light pole, according to a news release from the district attorney.
Authorities secured surveillance video that showed Pack’s vehicle driving east on East Hancock Street and being followed by a second car. When she stopped at a red light, the second vehicle pulls alongside Pack’s car and quickly drives away. Her vehicle is then seen rolling through the intersection until it crashes into a light pole, according to the news release.
Investigators determined Pack was driving along a route she regularly drove to the home of a woman with whom she was having a relationship. Turnpike records and video surveillance revealed a Cadillac owned by Vance allegedly followed Pack from a family member’s home in Bucks County.
Authorities allege in a lengthy criminal complaint filed against Vance that the passenger side of his car tested positive for gunshot residue, and that he allegedly lied about his whereabouts the night of the shooting.
Investigators make a link in the criminal complaint between Vance, an ex-boyfriend of Pack’s girlfriend and a mutual friend of Vance and the ex-boyfriend. Authorities reportedly examined cell phone records of the three men from the night of the shooting.
The criminal complaint against Vance does not level specific allegations against the other two men.