WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A mother and father in Bucks County are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say their seven children were found to be living in deplorable conditions.

Crystal and Shane Robertson each face seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court paperwork.

Officers with the Pennridge Regional Police Department responded to a trailer that was believed to be abandoned at the 600 block of Roseann Lane in West Rockhill Township April 23 after two of the kids were found there removing items from it, court documents say.

Officers asked Shane if they could see the children's living arrangements, after they expressed concern over the kids' health based on their appearance, according to police. The inside of the trailer where Crystal, Shane, and the children lived was in "obvious disrepair and disarray," according to court paperwork.

Police say the refrigerator, which had very little food in it, was locked shut with a bicycle lock.

Officers left the home and filed a Childline Report. Authorities were asked to return later in the day after a Bucks County Children and Youth worker discovered more children being hidden in a rear bedroom of the home during her visit, court documents say.

When officers arrived, they met Shane outside of the home. He told them he had seven children and did not tell officers this earlier because he did not want to get into any trouble, according to police.

Based on their appearance, authorities decided that the seven children would be taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to court paperwork.

Officers later looked at the home again, and found dirty conditions, police said. Garbage was on the floor, court paperwork says. The bathroom was in need of repair, and did not have soap, toothpaste, or any other hygienic products in it, according to police.

The home's walls and floors were either destroyed or disintegrating, and there was very little lighting in the home, police said.

Police found several animals in the home, including snakes, toads, and a four-foot reptile known as a Tegu, according to court paperwork.

After being examined at the hospital, all but one of the children were found to be clinically malnourished, and two of them tested positive for COVID-19, court documents say.

Based on the examinations, Bucks County Children and Youth took custody of the seven children, according to police. The children were placed in foster care.

Authorities learned over the next week that none of the children had any formal education, and all lacked basic knowledge, according to court paperwork.