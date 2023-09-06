POCOPSON TWP., Pa - Officials in Chester County held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the hunt for an escaped murderer.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday. He was convicted of the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend and is still wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Deputy Warden Howard Holland provided more details on how exactly the convicted killer was able to make it out of the prison.

Holland said Cavalcante's escape mirrored a similar breakout in May in which prisoner Igor Bolte escaped from an exterior exercise yard.

The deputy warden said, after the May escape, security consultants were brought in and additional razor wire was added to the exterior yard to prevent access to the roof. Officials at the time felt the upgrade was sufficient but Holland said, in retrospect, it should have been bolstered by additional means.

Cavalcante was able to escape by climbing a wall, maneuvering through razor wire and then running across a roof. Officials at the briefing provided surveillance video of the escape.

Holland said the tower officer responsible for monitoring the yard did not observe or report the inmate's escape. That officer was placed on administrative leave while the investigation, which now involves the Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office, is conducted.

Danelo Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.

Officials say Cavalcante's escape was discovered as part of a routine inmate count after prisoners returned from the yard. He was missing for nearly an hour before prison staff realized.

There was another sighting of the fugitive last evening on Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township. A search dog involved in the manhunt suffered heat-related injuries and was hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials are focusing on a perimeter bordered by Routes 916, Route 100/Creek Road, Hillendale Road and Route 52.

Investigators say the majority of recent sightings of Cavalcante were in this area.