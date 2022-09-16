SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - What started as a training exercise at SCI Phoenix, a state prison in Montgomery County, turned into a tragic accident Thursday.

An explosive device being installed by the bomb squad went off too soon and five people had to be sent to the hospital.

Three were with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: Cpl. Ryan Volk, Cpl. Tim Metz, and Cpl. Andrew Noto.

Volk was taken to a hospital for severe injuries. Metz and Noto were sent to the hospital.

All three men are veterans with the department, with each having more than a decade of experience.

Metz and Noto have since been released from the hospital. Volk is still hospitalized with what we're told are non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have grief counselors, we have psychologists, and we are dealing with the emotional trauma that has happened to our office," said Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny.

The other two victims at the scene were a Pennsylvania State Trooper and Special Agent from FBI Philadelphia. Both had to be hospitalized. We're still waiting for them to be identified.

Officials say the FBI agent has been released. Safe to say, the agencies involved are looking to avoid future incidents like this one.

"Hopefully we can move past this, get better standards if they are needed and make sure this never happens again," Kilkenny said.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating how the accident happened. The Montgomery County Sheriff tells us his department will be doing a thorough analysis once those details are released.