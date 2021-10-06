NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen.
Joon “Alex” Shin, 17, was reported missing from his family’s home in Lower Gwynedd Township on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
The Lower Gwynedd Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau are jointly conducting the search for Shin. The boy is of Asian descent, stands 5-foot-6, and weighs approximately 175 pounds, the DA's office said.
He left home by car, but indications are that he might have abandoned the vehicle in favor of public transportation, according to the news release. His cellphone last placed him in Philadelphia around 11th and Arch Streets on Sunday evening, authorities said.
“There is an urgent concern for Alex’s safety and physical wellbeing,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele. “We are asking for the public’s help to get Alex home safely to his family.”
Anyone who spots Shin or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lower Gwynedd Police at 215-646-5300 or the Montgomery County Emergency Dispatch at 610-635-4300.