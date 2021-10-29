POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities say a group of men drove a stolen minivan from Philadelphia to Pottstown to rob a man, then fatally shot him.
Investigators are now looking for four men total in connection to the shooting death of Robert Stiles, 27, in Pottstown Saturday evening.
Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for Daijon Harrison, 22, and Ahmad Mohammed, 16, both of Philadelphia, on first-degree murder charges, said the Montgomery County district attorney and Pottstown police.
Authorities had previously issued arrest warrants for 20-year-old Samir Bentley, of Philadelphia, and 26-year-old Eric Baker, of Norristown, who are also still on the run.
New surveillance video shows Stiles was being robbed when he was shot, officials said.
The video shows Mohammed grab Stiles and pull him into an area in the 400 block of High Street, then Bentley and Harrison approach, investigators said.
Harrison pulls a gun from his waistband and hands it to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times, authorities said. Stiles falls to the ground, and the three men flee in a minivan.
The video then shows Baker firing an assault rifle at the minivan as it flees, the DA said.
Stiles can be heard on the video saying "I'm shot... help me...", and he throws a plastic bag of marijuana, authorities said.
Police arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. and found Stiles lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, authorities said.
The investigation found that after the shooting, the three men went to Wawa in Royersford, bought food and left, and abandoned the stolen vehicle with a flat tire, the DA said.
“What they need to know is that in Montgomery County, we solve our murders, and we will find these wanted criminals and prosecute them on all charges," said Kevin Steele, Montgomery County district attorney, in a statement.
Mohammed, Harrison and Bentley are charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, while Baker is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Anyone who sees any of the men should call 911. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or the county detective tipline at 610-278-3638.