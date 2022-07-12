Nockamixon State Park

HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are looking for information on three people who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at Nockamixon State Park.

It happened late the night of Thursday, July 7 into the early morning hours of Friday, according to a manager for the park in Upper Bucks County.

The three arrived at the marina around 10:30 p.m. in two vehicles -- a red, compact pickup truck with an American flag, and a silver, older model convertible with a black top, either a BMW or Saab, officials said.

They walked down to the fishing pier and knocked over a light pole with a weather station, which costs thousands of dollars, the park said.

They walked around the area with headlamps before going back to their vehicles and leaving the park around 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the park office at 215-529-7300 and press option 6.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.