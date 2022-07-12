HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are looking for information on three people who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at Nockamixon State Park.
It happened late the night of Thursday, July 7 into the early morning hours of Friday, according to a manager for the park in Upper Bucks County.
The three arrived at the marina around 10:30 p.m. in two vehicles -- a red, compact pickup truck with an American flag, and a silver, older model convertible with a black top, either a BMW or Saab, officials said.
They walked down to the fishing pier and knocked over a light pole with a weather station, which costs thousands of dollars, the park said.
They walked around the area with headlamps before going back to their vehicles and leaving the park around 12:45 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the park office at 215-529-7300 and press option 6.